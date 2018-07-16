IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM MANASQUAN POLICE

The Manasquan Police Department is advising residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to remove and store their keyless fobs in their homes. The car thieves are using illegal technology which allows them to drive by a vehicle and determine if a key fob is located within the vehicle. This makes stealing the car as easy as approaching the vehicle, starting it and driving away. The police department is asking that all residents call the police department if they see any suspicious activity. Calls can be made to 732-223-100 or 911.