Rush on for casinos to start sports bets before football

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are warning casinos to submit their plans for sports betting by Monday or risk not being approved in time for the start of football season.

David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, tells The Associated Press he has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day on Monday. This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer. Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.