The Brixton Riot (17 July 2018)

Listen Online
You can listen using our pop-up player or using our streaming links: MP3 or AAC
We are also listed on TuneIn, iTunes, several radio directories, and apps for most smart devices.
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|5:50 PM
|Jackson Browne
|If I Could Be Anywhere
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:45 PM
|Sting
|Fragile
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:41 PM
|The Replacements
|The Ledge
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:38 PM
|Frank Turner
|Little Changes
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:31 PM
|John Fogerty w/ Billy Gibbons
|The Holy Grail
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:24 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|Ulysses
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:18 PM
|The Kooks
|Fractured And Dazed
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:13 PM
|Suzanne Vega
|The Queen And The Soldier
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:11 PM
|The Black Keys
|Have Love Will Travel
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:06 PM
|Graham Parker & The Rumour
|Long Emotional Ride
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:03 PM
|White Denim
|It Might Get Dark
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:53 PM
|Eagles
|Good Day In Hell
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:43 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Brilliant Disguise
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:38 PM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:33 PM
|Neil Young
|Helpless live
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:29 PM
|Black Pistol Fire
|Lost Cause
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:23 PM
|Bow Thayer
|Got My Attention
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:20 PM
|Fantastic Negrito
|The Duffler
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:13 PM
|Gorillaz
|Humility
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:10 PM
|Counting Crows
|Omaha
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:03 PM
|The National Reserve
|No More
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:56 PM
|Alabama Shakes
|Sound And Color
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:49 PM
|Robert Plant & The Strange Sensati
|The Enchanter
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:43 PM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:38 PM
|Coldplay
|Viva La Vida
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:31 PM
|Ben Harper & Relentless 7
|Shimmer And Shine
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:28 PM
|Great Peacock
|Hideaway
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:18 PM
|Traffic
|Glad
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:15 PM
|Dawes
|Mistakes We Should Have Made
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:12 PM
|O.A.R.
|Love And Memories
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Hide Your Colors
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:04 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:48 PM
|Galactic w/ JJ Grey
|Higher And Higher
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:41 PM
|American Aquarium
|Tough Folks
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:35 PM
|Snow Patrol
|Wild Horses
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:33 PM
|The Strawbs
|Part Of The Union
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:29 PM
|Queen
|39
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:25 PM
|Great Northern
|Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:15 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Paper Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:12 PM
|John Martyn
|Tree Green
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:05 PM
|The Revelations
|This Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:01 PM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Apollo
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:54 PM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:44 PM
|Jesse Malin
|Hotel Columbia
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:41 PM
|Tom Petty
|Keep A Little Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:37 PM
|The National Reserve
|Roll On Babe
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:20 PM
|The National Reserve
|No More
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:57 PM
|Soul Asylum
|Gravity
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:53 PM
|Gin Blossoms
|Hey Jealousy
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:49 PM
|Fountains Of Wayne
|Someone To Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:44 PM
|Peter Gabriel
|Not One Of Us
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:39 PM
|Arthur Buck
|Are You Electrified
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:31 PM
|Pocket Submarine
|Drifting Days
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:28 PM
|The Black Keys
|Strange Times
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:25 PM
|The Libertines
|Gunga Din
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:21 PM
|Arctic Monkeys
|Four Out Of Five
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:15 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|One More Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:12 PM
|Paul Westerberg
|Boring Enormous
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:08 PM
|G. Love
|Loving Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:03 PM
|Derek and the Dominos
|Little Wing
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:59 AM
|The Magpie Salute
|Can You See
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:48 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Medley: Jumpin Jack Flash/Young Blood live
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:45 AM
|Drive-By Truckers
|Easy On Yourself
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:40 AM
|Courtney Barnett
|Charity
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:35 AM
|The Shacks
|Follow Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:31 AM
|Joss Stone
|The High Road
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:28 AM
|Yardbirds
|A Certain Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:26 AM
|J Geils Band
|Whammer Jammer
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:23 AM
|The Doughboys
|Play With Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:17 AM
|Hamish Anderson
|No Good
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:13 AM
|Ryan Adams
|Anything I Say To You Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:09 AM
|The Malibooz
|Free
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:06 AM
|The Smithereens
|Baby Be Good
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:04 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:56 AM
|Poco
|You Better Think Twice
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:54 AM
|Uncle Tupelo
|No Depression
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:50 AM
|Beck
|Loser
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:46 AM
|Michael McDermott
|Knocked Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:41 AM
|The Charlatans
|Totally Eclipsing
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:38 AM
|Real Estate
|Talking Backwards
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:22 AM
|Cowboy Junkies
|Sing Me A Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:16 AM
|Willie Nile
|Children Of Paradise
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:12 AM
|Mott The Hoople
|All The Young Dudes
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:09 AM
|Jimmy Cliff
|World Upside Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:05 AM
|UB40
|If It Happens Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:02 AM
|Dispatch
|Cross The World
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:49 AM
|Alexi Murdoch
|All My Days
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:46 AM
|The Watson Twins
|Devil In You
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:41 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:38 AM
|Incubus
|Stellar
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:34 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Everybody Knows
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:29 AM
|The Police
|Walking In Your Footsteps
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:25 AM
|Peter Bjorn & John
|Second Chance
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:21 AM
|Eli Paperboy Reed
|As I Live And Breathe
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:15 AM
|Foo Fighters
|Iron Rooster
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:12 AM
|Shakey Graves
|Mansion Door
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:09 AM
|Letters To Cleo
|Anchor
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:05 AM
|Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls
|Fair Fight
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:02 AM
|elvis presley
|burning love
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:53 AM
|Mike Doughty
|Unsingable Name
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:49 AM
|Ben Kweller
|Family Tree
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:45 AM
|Belly
|Shiny One
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:39 AM
|Counting Crows
|Earthquake Driver
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:35 AM
|The Record Company
|Coming Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:31 AM
|Jonny Lang
|Lie To Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:24 AM
|Kings Of Leon
|Waste A Moment
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:22 AM
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|Weapon Of Choice
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:18 AM
|Sea Wolf
|Priscilla
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:13 AM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:09 AM
|Boy And Bear
|Walk The Wire
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:06 AM
|Jackie Greene
|Crazy Comes Easy
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:02 AM
|Beck
|Heart Is A Drum
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:54 AM
|Johnny Winter
|Illustrated Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:50 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Why I Am
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:45 AM
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:42 AM
|Mt Joy
|Silver Lining
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:33 AM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:29 AM
|Eric Clapton
|Revolution
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:23 AM
|Jack Johnson
|Upside Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:18 AM
|Snow Patrol
|Wild Horses
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:15 AM
|The Apache Relay
|Good As Gold
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:09 AM
|U2
|American Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:06 AM
|White Denim
|Magazin
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:03 AM
|Ginger Snaps
|Phat Kids
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:54 AM
|NRBQ
|Me And The Boys
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:50 AM
|Spirit
|Animal Zoo
|iTunes | Amazon