Storms, leaky roof spark electrical fire that shutters mall

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shopping center was closed after heavy rains and a leaky roof sparked an electrical fire.

The fire at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River broke out Tuesday night, spurring a complete evacuation and closing the mall for the night. No injuries were reported, but several businesses had smoke or water damage. Authorities say heavy rains, spawned by severe storms that roared through the area, caused the roof to leak. The water went into an electrical room and shorted out some electrical panels, causing them to catch fire. Authorities say the blaze was contained to the electrical room. The 42-year-old mall reopened for business on Wednesday. But it wasn’t immediately clear if all businesses there would be open.