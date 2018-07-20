2 fleeing police crash into commuter bus, minor injuries

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say two suspects are under arrest after they crashed into a commuter bus in a church van while being pursued following a crime spree in New Jersey’s largest city.

The New Jersey Transit bus was headed to Newark Penn Station when it was struck just after 2 a.m. Friday. Police say the driver and nine passengers were not seriously injured. Police say two masked suspects in the van had robbed two people at gunpoint within five minutes of each other in Newark around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A third person was robbed around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Maplewood police chased the vehicle into Newark just after 2 a.m. and a Maplewood patrol car crashed into another vehicle. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department continued the pursuit and the van hit the bus.