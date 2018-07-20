Murphy reaches $34M deal with New Jersey public worker union

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s reached a four-year $34 million labor agreement with a public worker union.

Murphy announced the deal with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Thursday in a statement. It’s the second public worker deal the Democratic governor has announced since taking over from Republican Chris Christie in January. The deal covers 2015-2019 and includes two 2 percent across-the-board raises for the roughly 6,500 workers. Murphy reached a roughly $150 million deal with the biggest state workers union this year. That agreement with the roughly 35,000 workers of the Communication Workers of America also included two 2 percent raises. Murphy called the latest agreement “responsible and fair.” The labor group’s executive director, Steve Tully, said it’s fair for workers and the public.