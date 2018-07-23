Michael Falzarano (19 July 2018)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|2:23 PM
|Garland Jeffreys
|Rock On
|2:20 PM
|Shakey Graves
|Mansion Door
|2:14 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Everybody Knows
|2:10 PM
|Joni Mitchell
|A Case Of You
|2:04 PM
|Moreland And Arbuckle
|The Devil And Me
|1:54 PM
|Ted Leo and the Pharmacists
|Bottled in Cork
|1:50 PM
|Phosphorescent
|Ride On / Right On
|1:45 PM
|The BoDeans
|Round Here Somewhere
|1:41 PM
|The Pretenders
|Precious
|1:38 PM
|Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love
|Dial It In
|1:34 PM
|Blitzen Trapper
|War Is Placebo
|1:30 PM
|Oasis
|Wonderwall
|1:26 PM
|Kurt Deemer Band
|Stick Around
|1:23 PM
|Amos Lee
|Nore More Darkness, No More Light
|1:17 PM
|John Fogerty w/ Billy Gibbons
|The Holy Grail
|1:13 PM
|Gram Parsons
|A Song For You
|1:08 PM
|Del Amitri
|Always the Last to Know
|1:05 PM
|The Duke Spirit
|The Step And The Walk
|1:01 PM
|Noah Gundersen
|Number One Hit Of The Summer Fade Out
|12:53 PM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|12:50 PM
|Dramarama
|Anything Anything
|12:36 PM
|Dispatch
|So Good
|12:33 PM
|The Red Button w/ Peter Noone
|Ooh Girl
|12:29 PM
|XTC
|Stupidly Happy
|12:26 PM
|Neds Atomic Dustbin
|Kill Your Television
|12:23 PM
|The Connection
|The Girl Is Trouble
|12:17 PM
|Big Head Todd and the Monsters
|Glow
|12:12 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Paper Man
|12:09 PM
|Kasbian
|Empire
|12:04 PM
|Led Zeppelin
|Misty Mountain Hop
|12:00 PM
|Boz Scaggs
|Radiator 110
|11:54 AM
|Phish
|Stealing Time From The Faulty Plan
|11:50 AM
|The Doughboys
|Tuesday Afternoon
|11:42 AM
|U2
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|11:39 AM
|The English Beat
|Mirror In The Bathroom
|11:35 AM
|Silverplanes
|Come Back
|11:31 AM
|Lucero
|For The Lonely Ones
|11:28 AM
|John Mayer
|Love On The Weekend
|11:24 AM
|Cage The Elephant
|Come A Little Closer
|11:20 AM
|Tokyo Police Club
|Hercules
|11:16 AM
|Ike Reilly
|Long Dreadful Time
|11:09 AM
|Derek & The Dominoes
|Tell The Truth
|11:01 AM
|White Denim
|It Might Get Dark
|10:53 AM
|Depeche Mode
|Enjoy The Silence
|10:49 AM
|Amy Helm
|Rescue Me
|10:44 AM
|The White Stripes
|Seven Nation Army
|10:40 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|All The Way Home
|10:37 AM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|10:33 AM
|Roger Daltrey
|As Long As I Have You
|10:29 AM
|The Shins
|Half A Million Flipped
|10:26 AM
|Norah Jones
|Happy Pills
|10:22 AM
|Colin Macleod
|Dream
|10:17 AM
|The Kooks
|Fractured And Dazed
|10:13 AM
|Leonard Cohen
|Suzanne
|10:09 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|So Much To Say
|10:04 AM
|Caitlin Canty
|Still Here
|10:01 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|9:52 AM
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|The Killing Moon
|9:44 AM
|Traveling Wilburys
|Handle With Care
|9:40 AM
|Gorillaz
|Humility
|9:35 AM
|Grizzly Bear
|Two Weeks
|9:33 AM
|The National Reserve
|No More
|9:29 AM
|Levellers
|Come On
|9:26 AM
|The Rolling Stones
|Good Time Women
|9:23 AM
|Mikaela Davis
|Other Lover
|9:16 AM
|Pearl Jam
|Jeremy
|9:12 AM
|Paul McCartney
|Come On To Me
|9:08 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|9:05 AM
|Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
|Shine Like Lightning
|9:01 AM
|Elton John
|Take Me to the Pilot
|8:54 AM
|David Bowie
|You Will Set The World On Fire
|8:50 AM
|Soup Dragons
|Divine Thing
|8:47 AM
|David Gray
|Only The Wine
|8:42 AM
|Mountain
|Theme For An Imaginary Western
|8:36 AM
|Gary Clark Jr
|The Healing
|8:33 AM
|The Magpie Salute
|Can You See
|8:30 AM
|Johnny Cash
|Tear Stained Letter
|8:24 AM
|Foo Fighters
|Big Me
|8:19 AM
|Nada Surf
|Beautiful Beat
|8:09 AM
|Humble Pie
|Stone Cold Fever
|8:06 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|8:03 AM
|Hollis Brown
|Run Right To You
|7:53 AM
|Jackson Browne
|Take It Easy live
|7:50 AM
|UNKLE w/ Mark Lanegan and Eska
|Looking For The Rain
|7:45 AM
|Soundgarden
|Rusty Cage
|7:41 AM
|Frank Turner
|Blackout
|7:36 AM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|Heaven
|7:33 AM
|The Record Company
|Coming Home
|7:29 AM
|Willy Porter
|Set Yourself Free
|7:22 AM
|The Candles
|Lost My Driving Wheel
|7:18 AM
|Dawes
|Mistakes We Should Have Made
|7:12 AM
|King Crimson
|Three of a Perfect Pair
|7:07 AM
|Arthur Buck
|Are You Electrified
|7:03 AM
|The Avett Brothers
|True Sadness
|6:53 AM
|Beady Eye
|The Roller
|6:50 AM
|Elizabeth and the Catapult
|Underwater
|6:46 AM
|Great Northern
|Telling Lies
|6:43 AM
|Black Pistol Fire
|Lost Cause
|6:35 AM
|Jackie Greene
|Crazy Comes Easy
|6:30 AM
|Guster
|Satellite
|6:23 AM
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Black Is The Color
|6:17 AM
|The Satisfactors
|Sweet Sunshine
|6:08 AM
|Glorietta
|Heatstroke
|6:04 AM
|The New Pornographers
|High Ticket Attractions
|5:52 AM
|Coldplay
|Fix You
|5:45 AM
|White Denim
|Magazin
|5:38 AM
|Paul Cauthen
|Resignation
|5:25 AM
|Warren Zevon
|Sentimental Hygiene
|5:22 AM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Apollo
|5:17 AM
|Smashing Pumpkins
|Drum And Fife
|5:11 AM
|Dire Straits
|Romeo & Juliet
|5:07 AM
|Dispatch
|Cross The World
|5:05 AM
|Jack Johnson
|The Horizon Has Been Defeated
|5:02 AM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|A Little Honey
|4:54 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Promised Land
|4:52 AM
|The Bongos
|Glow In The Dark
|4:48 AM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|4:44 AM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|4:41 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Stumbling Through The Dark
|4:38 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|4:34 AM
|Jeff Beck
|Shapes of Things
|4:26 AM
|Los Lonely Boys
|Diamonds
|4:23 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|4:18 AM
|The Alarm
|Two Rivers
|4:13 AM
|Van Morrison
|And It Stoned Me
|4:09 AM
|Eric Clapton
|Your One And Only Man
