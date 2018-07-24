EMT squad surprised by good Samaritan paying for breakfast

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — An anonymous benefactor surprised some emergency responders in New Jersey by paying their breakfast tab with a note saying “Thank you for all you do!” and signed “Recovering Addict.”

Five Toms River First Aid Squad members had just finished eating Friday at a restaurant when they learned a woman had paid their $77 bill. The group had gone there after finishing an overnight shift. Squad Captain Alyssa Golembeski told NJ.com the note left the table “practically in tears,” calling it “a reminder that there is still so much good in the world.” She says it’s not uncommon for community members to approach them with thanks or kind words, but having a complete stranger pay their bill was “astounding.” The squad members hope to find the woman so they can thank her in person.