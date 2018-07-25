Jeffrey Gaines (25 July 2018)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|10:02 PM
|Jim James
|Here In Spirit
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:00 PM
|Green Day
|When I Come Around
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:56 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|Ulysses
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:52 PM
|Peter Gabriel
|Here Comes The Flood
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:48 PM
|Madness
|Dust Devil
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:44 PM
|Belly
|Shiny One
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:34 PM
|Cheerleader
|The Sunshine Of Your Youth
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:30 PM
|U2
|Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me,
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:26 PM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Apollo
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:17 PM
|Pete Yorn
|Splendid Isolation
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:13 PM
|The Magpie Salute
|Can You See
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:07 PM
|Bonnie Raitt
|Shakin Shakin Shakes
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:03 PM
|Joan Osborne
|Shake Your Hips
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 PM
|Brian Setzer
|Vinyl Records
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:51 PM
|The Records
|Starry Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:42 PM
|Glen Hansard
|Talking With The Wolves
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:39 PM
|Tom Petty
|Keep A Little Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:25 PM
|Blues Traveler
|Accelerated Nation
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:21 PM
|Noah Gundersen
|Number One Hit Of The Summer Fade Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:17 PM
|State Radio
|Right Me Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:12 PM
|Sonic Blume
|Sunflower Bean
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:08 PM
|Mt Joy
|Silver Lining
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:01 PM
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:49 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|One More Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:43 PM
|Chadwick Stokes
|Crowbar Hotel
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:39 PM
|David Bowie
|Ashes To Ashes
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:35 PM
|Big Something
|Wildfire
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:29 PM
|Hamish Anderson
|No Good
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:24 PM
|David Bromberg
|The Main Street Moan
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:17 PM
|Roger Daltrey
|Get On Out Of The Rain
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:12 PM
|moe.
|All Roads Lead To Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:05 PM
|grateful dead
|hell in a bucket
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:03 PM
|grateful dead
|golden road to unlimited devotion
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:55 PM
|Jamestown Revival
|Company Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:52 PM
|The Gaslight Anthem
|The Diamond Church Street Choir
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:48 PM
|The Cars
|Just What I Needed
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:44 PM
|Anthony Krizan
|Break It Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:37 PM
|Widespread Panic
|This Part of Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:34 PM
|The Charlatans
|Totally Eclipsing
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:29 PM
|Nada Surf
|Jules And Jim
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:25 PM
|Courtney Barnett
|Charity
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:19 PM
|Willie Nile
|Children Of Paradise
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:16 PM
|Fariport Convention
|Meet On The Ledge
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:11 PM
|Big Country
|Fields Of Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:08 PM
|Nicole Atkins
|We Wait Too Long
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:05 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:55 PM
|Joe Jackson
|Breaking Us In Two
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:53 PM
|G Love & Special Sauce
|Free at Last
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:45 PM
|Van Morrison
|Tupelo Honey
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:42 PM
|The Kooks
|She Moves In Her Own Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:39 PM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:32 PM
|Snow Patrol
|Empress
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:28 PM
|John Mayer
|Why Georgia
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:23 PM
|Cowboy Junkies
|Sing Me A Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:19 PM
|Blitzen Trapper
|War Is Placebo
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:17 PM
|The Faces
|Cindy Incidentally
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:09 PM
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Ramble Tamble
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:03 PM
|Gorillaz
|Humility
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:54 PM
|The Searchers
|Hearts In Her Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:50 PM
|Seasick Steve
|Summertime Boy
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:43 PM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:39 PM
|Los Lonely Boys
|Evil Ways
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:35 PM
|Jim Boggia
|Born To Run
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:27 PM
|Boz Scaggs
|Radiator 110
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:24 PM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Pretty Penny
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:20 PM
|The National Reserve
|New Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:10 PM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Promise Of Passion
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:13 PM
|Living Colour
|Cult Of Personality
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 PM
|Mike Edel
|Thought About July
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:05 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:57 PM
|Nils Lofgren & Grin
|White Lies
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:52 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:41 PM
|Rayland Baxter
|Casanova
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:36 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Paper Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:28 PM
|Led Zeppelin
|The Rain Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:24 PM
|The Candles
|Blue Skies And Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:20 PM
|Dispatch
|So Good
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:12 PM
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Molotov
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:09 PM
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|I Am The Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:06 PM
|Humble Pie
|30 Days In The Hole
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:03 PM
|The Doughboys
|Play With Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:49 PM
|Drive-By Truckers
|Surrender Under Protest
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:40 PM
|The Magpie Salute
|Send Me An Omen
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:36 PM
|Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets
|Tokyo Bay
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:33 PM
|Violent Femmes
|Gone Daddy Gone
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:30 PM
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|Shuffle Your Feet
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:26 PM
|Moreland And Arbuckle
|Quivira
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:23 PM
|Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love
|Dial It In
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:19 PM
|Low Cut Connie
|Oh Suzanne
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:16 PM
|The White Stripes
|The Denial Twist
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:12 PM
|Ike Reilly
|Lights Out Anything Goes
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:09 PM
|Chuck Prophet
|Coming Out In Code
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:06 PM
|White Denim
|Magazin
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:56 PM
|String Cheese Incident
|Sometimes A River
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:52 PM
|ZZ Top
|Cheap Sunglasses
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:41 PM
|David Bowie
|Zeroes 2018
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:36 PM
|Hollie Cook
|Stay Alive edit
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:28 PM
|Indio
|Hard Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:23 PM
|Midnight Oil
|Beds Are Burning
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:14 PM
|The Kooks
|Fractured And Dazed
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:11 PM
|XTC
|Ten Feet Tall
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:06 PM
|Johnny Winter
|Mojo Boogie
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:58 AM
|Jackie Greene
|Crazy Comes Easy
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:53 AM
|The Band
|The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:45 AM
|Nicole Atkins
|Darkness Falls So Quiet
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:42 AM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:37 AM
|Shakey Graves
|Mansion Door
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:31 AM
|Rod Stewart
|Maggie May
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:29 AM
|The Buzzcocks
|Ever Fallen In Love?
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:26 AM
|Paul Weller
|From The Floorboards Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:20 AM
|The Longshot
|Soul Surrender
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:16 AM
|Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts
|Way She Moves
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:13 AM
|Charles Bradley
|Stay Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:53 AM
|moe.
|Loser live
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:46 AM
|Treat Her Right
|I Think She Likes Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:39 AM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Apollo
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:35 AM
|The Red Button w/ Peter Noone
|Ooh Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:31 AM
|The Searchers
|Hearts In Her Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:29 AM
|Sublime
|What I Got clean
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:25 AM
|311
|Amber
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:22 AM
|Amos Lee
|Nore More Darkness, No More Light
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:11 AM
|Jeff Beck
|Freeway Jam
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:07 AM
|Thorcraft Cobra
|Killing Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:02 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:54 AM
|Anders Osborne
|On The Road To Charlie Parker
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:50 AM
|Hippo Campus
|South
|iTunes | Amazon