Good Magic romps in $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|11:11 AM
|The Dandy Warhols
|Catcher In The Rye
|11:07 AM
|Broken Bells
|The Ghost Inside
|11:04 AM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Workin For A Workin Man
|11:01 AM
|Billy Gibbons
|Rollin And Tumblin
|10:53 AM
|Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
|Never Go Back
|10:51 AM
|INXS
|Mediate
|10:47 AM
|John Mayer
|Wildfire
|10:44 AM
|Donavon Frankenreiter
|Keeping Me Away From You
|10:40 AM
|Current Swell
|Staying Up All Night
|10:34 AM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|10:30 AM
|The Stone Roses
|I Wanna Be Adored
|10:23 AM
|The Revelations
|This Time
|10:19 AM
|Danielia Cotton
|Gorilla
|10:14 AM
|The Devil Makes Three
|Bad Idea
|10:12 AM
|Delbert McClinton
|Dead Wrong
|10:05 AM
|Moreland And Arbuckle
|Just A Dream
|9:54 AM
|Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
|Nonchalant
|9:50 AM
|Ben Kweller
|Family Tree
|9:47 AM
|G Love and Special Sauce w/ Lucind
|New York City
|9:43 AM
|Davy Knowles
|The Outsider
|9:39 AM
|Lucero
|For The Lonely Ones
|9:35 AM
|Peter Gabriel
|Games Without Frontiers
|9:33 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|9:29 AM
|Dave Edmunds
|Girls Talk
|9:25 AM
|The Gaslight Anthem
|Get Hurt
|9:20 AM
|Arthur Buck
|Are You Electrified
|9:14 AM
|Eric Clapton
|Revolution
|9:10 AM
|The Alarm
|Two Rivers
|9:07 AM
|Soul Asylum
|Somebody To Shove
|9:05 AM
|Glorietta
|Heatstroke
|9:01 AM
|Dawes
|Time Spent In Los Angeles
|8:54 AM
|G Love & Special Sauce
|Unified
|8:50 AM
|John Butler Trio
|Only One
|8:46 AM
|Belly
|Shiny One
|8:42 AM
|Shawn Colvin
|Get Out Of This House
|8:36 AM
|Franz Ferdinand
|Do You Want To
|8:33 AM
|Richard Barone
|Cry Baby Cry live
|8:29 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Spaceman
|8:22 AM
|Val Emmich
|Get On With It
|8:17 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Gonna Be A Darkness
|8:12 AM
|Ziggy Marley
|True To Myself
|8:08 AM
|Jamie T
|Power Over Men
|8:04 AM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Paper Man
|7:54 AM
|Violent Femmes
|Gone Daddy Gone
|7:50 AM
|Chris Daniels and the Kings
|Sweet Memphis
|7:46 AM
|Beck
|Heart Is A Drum
|7:43 AM
|Mt Joy
|Silver Lining
|7:41 AM
|Jack Johnson
|Dreams Be Dreams
|7:36 AM
|The Black Keys
|Turn Blue
|7:29 AM
|Gorillaz
|Humility
|7:22 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|Houses of the Holy
|7:16 AM
|The Eighteenth Day of May
|Hide And Seek
|7:11 AM
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Up Around The Bend
|7:06 AM
|Billy Hector
|Fake ID
|7:03 AM
|X
|Burning House Of Love
|6:55 AM
|Billy Bragg
|A New England
|6:47 AM
|The Raconteurs
|Steady, As She Goes
|6:42 AM
|Stevie Wonder
|Boogie On Reggae Woman
|6:38 AM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|6:34 AM
|The Weight Band
|World Gone Mad
|6:24 AM
|The Breeders
|Wait In The Car
|6:20 AM
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Almost Cut My Hair
|6:18 AM
|Low Cut Connie
|Oh Suzanne
|6:15 AM
|John Mellencamp
|Troubled Land acoustic
|6:10 AM
|The Kinks
|All Day and All of the Night
|6:06 AM
|White Denim
|Magazin
|6:03 AM
|Tom Petty
|What Are You Doing In My Life
|5:53 AM
|Jim White
|Crash Into The Sun
|5:49 AM
|The National Reserve
|New Love
|5:41 AM
|Tokyo Police Club
|Hercules
|5:31 AM
|Jim Boggia
|Born To Run
|5:26 AM
|Mumford And Sons
|Lover Of The Light
|5:22 AM
|David Bowie
|Zeroes 2018
|5:16 AM
|Shannon McNally
|Memory Of A Ghost
|5:12 AM
|Mindy Smith
|Jolene
|5:07 AM
|Snow Patrol
|Lifeboats
|5:04 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|4:56 AM
|Cowboy Junkies
|The Stars of Our Stars
|4:53 AM
|The Police
|Truth Hits Everybody
|4:49 AM
|Big Something
|Wildfire
|4:44 AM
|Dispatch
|So Good
|4:36 AM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|4:34 AM
|American Babies
|Swimming At Night
|4:24 AM
|Ike Reilly
|Long Dreadful Time
|4:21 AM
|Roger Daltrey
|As Long As I Have You
|4:08 AM
|Nick Lowe
|I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
|4:04 AM
|Wire Daisies
|Make Everything Change
|4:00 AM
|Alice Merton
|Lash Out
|3:57 AM
|The Last Shadow Puppets
|Miracle Aligner
|3:53 AM
|One Eskimo
|Kandi
|3:49 AM
|Anthony Krizan
|Break It Down
|3:44 AM
|The Kooks
|Fractured And Dazed
|3:41 AM
|The Black Keys
|Have Love Will Travel
|3:37 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|3:23 AM
|Gorillaz
|Humility
|3:19 AM
|The Pogues
|A Pair Of Brown Eyes
|3:14 AM
|The Interrupters
|Title Holder
|3:09 AM
|Graham Parker
|Get Started, Start A Fire
|3:05 AM
|Dr Dog
|Heart Killer
|3:02 AM
|LeRiche
|Nomadic Heart
|2:51 AM
|Jesse Malin
|Prisoners Of Paradise
|2:48 AM
|Lord Huron
|Never Ever
|2:40 AM
|B.B. King w/ John Lee Hooker
|You Shook Me
|2:36 AM
|The Magpie Salute
|Send Me An Omen
|2:32 AM
|Roger Gardella
|How Did You Know
|2:27 AM
|Television
|Venus
|2:24 AM
|Blues Traveler
|Accelerated Nation
|2:20 AM
|The Record Company
|Coming Home
|2:10 AM
|M Ward
|Miracle Man
|2:08 AM
|The Rolling Stones
|Play With Fire
|2:03 AM
|The Black Keys
|Little Black Submarines
|2:00 AM
|Interpol
|The Rover
|1:56 AM
|Marvin Gaye
|Mercy Mercy Me The Ecology
|1:53 AM
|Rayland Baxter
|Casanova
|1:49 AM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Apollo
|1:46 AM
|R.E.M.
|Pop Song 89
|1:43 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|1:38 AM
|The Wrens
|Hopeless
|1:30 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|For Your Life
|1:22 AM
|Jackie Greene
|Crazy Comes Easy
|1:18 AM
|The Grateful Dead
|Casey Jones
|1:12 AM
|Paul McCartney
|Come On To Me
|1:08 AM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Could You Be Loved
|1:05 AM
|Griffin House
|Live To Be Free
|1:01 AM
|Local H
|Bound For The Floor
|12:57 AM
|Bob Moses
|Heaven Only Knows
