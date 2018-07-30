The noise of summer: Beach projects bug residents, visitors

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — The process of widening beaches and building protective sand dunes at the New Jersey shore where Superstorm Sandy caused tremendous damage is still underway, annoying some residents and visitors who wish the work could be limited to fall and winter.

But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says some places have to be done in summertime. Residents complain of beeping bulldozers and vibrating houses even as they acknowledge the need for the work. Army Corps spokesman Steve Rochette says there are only so many large sand pumping boats capable of doing the work and their availability affects the work schedule. The agency never closes more than 1,000 feet of beach at a time to try to limit dislocation.