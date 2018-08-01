Harrah’s to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after its sister property, Bally’s, did. So far, the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally’s are offering sports bets, along with two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park. No one has yet been approved to offer mobile or online sports betting, although numerous gambling companies have applied to state gambling regulators for permission to do so before football season begins in September. New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose to do so.