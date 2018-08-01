Local Legend Fills in for Long-standing Blues Show Host

Listen Online
|3:12 AM
|Courtney Barnett
|Charity
|3:08 AM
|The Jeff Healey Band
|Stuck In The Middle With You
|3:04 AM
|Moreland And Arbuckle
|Shadow Never Changes
|3:00 AM
|Interpol
|The Rover
|2:57 AM
|Father John Misty
|Mr Tillman
|2:53 AM
|Mikaela Davis
|Other Lover
|2:46 AM
|Thomas Wesley Stern
|Naturally Happens
|2:42 AM
|David Gray
|Fugitive
|2:26 AM
|Dispatch
|So Good
|2:22 AM
|The Magpie Salute
|Send Me An Omen
|2:19 AM
|Gotye
|Somebody That I Used To Know
|2:13 AM
|Mark Knopfler
|Cleaning My Gun
|2:09 AM
|Dawes
|Mistakes We Should Have Made
|2:05 AM
|Lydia Loveless
|Really Wanna See You Again
|2:02 AM
|Elvis Costello & The Attractions
|Radio Radio
|1:58 AM
|Bob Moses
|Heaven Only Knows
|1:51 AM
|Colin Macleod
|Dream
|1:47 AM
|David Bowie
|Zeroes 2018
|1:41 AM
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|Refugee live
|1:37 AM
|The Record Company
|Coming Home
|1:33 AM
|Val Emmich & The Veeries
|Expecting
|1:27 AM
|Slightly Stoopid
|One More Night
|1:24 AM
|Jackie Greene
|Crazy Comes Easy
|1:20 AM
|Indigo Girls
|Closer To Fine
|1:16 AM
|Shakey Graves
|Mansion Door
|1:03 AM
|The Verbs
|Simple Kind Of Girl
|12:59 AM
|The Fratellis
|Stand Up Tragedy
|12:55 AM
|Tori Amos
|Bouncing Off Clouds
|12:52 AM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|12:48 AM
|Hamish Anderson
|No Good
|12:46 AM
|The Castiles
|Baby I recorded 1966
|12:41 AM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Paper Man
|12:35 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Love Minus Zero/No Limit live
|12:30 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Bangla Desh live
|12:26 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Something live
|12:21 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Just Like A Woman live
|12:17 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Mr Tambourine Man live
|12:09 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train T
|12:01 AM
|George Harrison and friends
|Here Comes The Sun live
|11:51 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Medley: Jumpin Jack Flash/Young Blood live
|11:46 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps live
|11:44 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Band Introduction live
|11:40 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Beware Of Darkness live
|11:30 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Awaiting On You All live
|11:26 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|My Sweet Lord live
|11:22 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Wah-Wah live
|11:05 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Bangla Dhun live
|11:00 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Introduction by George Harrison & Ravi Shan
|10:55 PM
|Snow Patrol
|Wild Horses
|10:52 PM
|Ike Reilly
|Long Dreadful Time
|10:44 PM
|The Postal Service
|Clark Gable
|10:42 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|Out Of My Misery
|10:39 PM
|Wilco
|I Got You At The End Of The Century
|10:34 PM
|The Kooks
|Fractured And Dazed
|10:28 PM
|Elton John
|Madman Across the Water
|10:22 PM
|Widespread Panic
|Chest Fever
|10:18 PM
|Gorillaz
|Humility
|10:14 PM
|American Aquarium
|Tough Folks
|10:11 PM
|Cowboy Junkies
|Stranger Here
|10:05 PM
|Booker T & The MGs
|Green Onions
|10:01 PM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Heartbeat Smile
|9:57 PM
|Dispatch
|Cross The World
|9:52 PM
|Sharon Shannon w/ The Waterboys
|Saints And Angels
|9:49 PM
|Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
|The Hardest Part
|9:45 PM
|Rod Stewart
|Find A Reason To Believe
|9:41 PM
|Frank Turner
|Losing Days
|9:39 PM
|Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets
|Tokyo Bay
|9:34 PM
|Neil Young
|My My, Hey Hey Out of the Blue - Live
|9:31 PM
|Amos Lee
|Running Out Of Time
|9:28 PM
|Spinal Tap
|Gimme Some Money
|9:22 PM
|Lou Reed
|Walk On The Wild Side
|9:17 PM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Apollo
|9:14 PM
|Leon Bridges
|Bad Bad News
|9:10 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|9:05 PM
|R. L. Burnside
|Everything Is Broken
|9:01 PM
|The Holmes Brothers
|Homeless Child
|8:58 PM
|Sonny Kenn
|Makes Me Blue
|8:48 PM
|Led Zeppelin
|Carouselambra
|8:44 PM
|Suzanne Vega
|Left of Center
|8:41 PM
|Roger Daltrey
|As Long As I Have You
|8:35 PM
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Taste The Pain
|8:32 PM
|King Khan & The Shrines
|Bite My Tongue
|8:20 PM
|Trigger Hippy
|Heartache On The Line
|8:18 PM
|The National Reserve
|No More
|8:15 PM
|Tom Petty
|Keep A Little Soul
|8:05 PM
|The Black Lillies
|Midnight Stranger
|8:02 PM
|The Connection
|The Girl Is Trouble
|7:59 PM
|Ron Sexsmith
|The Reason Why
|7:54 PM
|Joey Ramone
|What a Wonderful World
|7:51 PM
|Blues Traveler
|Accelerated Nation
|7:47 PM
|John Fogerty
|Change In The Weather
|7:43 PM
|Donavon Frankenreiter
|Glow
|7:36 PM
|Dire Straits
|Ride Across The River
|7:32 PM
|The Record Company
|Rita Mae Young
|7:29 PM
|White Denim
|It Might Get Dark
|7:24 PM
|Ben Harper
|Better Way Peace mix
|7:20 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|One More Night
|7:14 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Backstreets
|7:09 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Paper Man
|7:05 PM
|The Grateful Dead
|Ripple
|6:56 PM
|Nirvana
|In Bloom
|6:52 PM
|The Hold Steady
|Wait A While
|6:45 PM
|Silverplanes
|Come Back
|6:38 PM
|Hamish Anderson
|No Good
|6:33 PM
|Lyle Lovett
|Natural Forces
|6:29 PM
|JJ Grey and MOFRO
|Every Minute
|6:24 PM
|The Molochs
|I Wanna Say To You
|6:19 PM
|The Charlatans
|Totally Eclipsing
|6:15 PM
|Gram Parsons
|Return Of The Grievous Angel
|6:08 PM
|Bonnie Raitt
|Down To You
|6:04 PM
|Willie Nile
|Children Of Paradise
|5:54 PM
|Cheap Trick
|Surrender live
|5:50 PM
|The Raconteurs
|Old Enough
|5:40 PM
|David Gray
|Babylon
|5:33 PM
|Snow Patrol
|Empress
|5:29 PM
|Hozier
|Take Me To Church
|5:26 PM
|Talking Heads
|Wild Wild Life
|5:23 PM
|The Devil Makes Three
|Bad Idea
|5:18 PM
|Blitzen Trapper
|War Is Placebo
|5:15 PM
|Eagles
|Doolin-Dalton
|5:11 PM
|Cracker
|Shake Some Action
|5:06 PM
|Richard Thompson
|Stuck On The Treadmill
|5:03 PM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|4:51 PM
|Derek and the Dominos
|Keep on Growing
|4:47 PM
|Ghost Of Paul Revere
|Wild Child
|4:41 PM
|The Smithereens
|A Girl Like You
