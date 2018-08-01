Local Legend Fills in for Long-standing Blues Show Host

Lincroft, NJ – Local blues legend and former Brookdale Community College Radio student Matt O’Ree will be hosting “Box of Blues” on 90.5 The Night for the next few Sundays (10p-12-midnight). Matt will be filling the seat for Stu Coogan, who is taking a few weeks off and will return later this summer. He said, “Helping Stu in anyway is an honor as he has helped so many of us musicians by promoting and playing our music. Not only being a fan of Stu and his great work on the Box of Blues program for years, I’m also a friend of his.”

O’Ree looks back at how Brookdale helped him, “Studying radio classes at Brookdale really helped my recording career as well as performing career greatly. My goal was to always purse my performing career but the knowledge and experience I gained prepared me for radio interviews, understanding more of the technical side of radio, and becoming comfortable on mic as well. All of your radio skills easily translate to the stage.”

At a young age, Matt has been playing the blues and released his first album “88 Miles” in 1998. Matt attended Brookdale Community College and took the Radio curriculum there in the mid-90s. He is also known for his guitar work, so much so that he toured with rock legends Bon Jovi as their guitarist/backing vocalist on their 2015 stadium tour of the Far East.

In addition to being a creative songwriter, Matt was recognized by the industry as a “Guitar Great” after winning a national guitar contest hosted by BB King and John Mayer through Guitar Center and Guitar World Magazine. Matt beat out over 4,000 competitors to win the grand prize which consisted of multiple guitars, an endorsement from Gibson, a shopping spree at Guitar Center and a new car from Scion. This major accomplishment was the spark that jumpstarted his career and gave The Matt O’Ree Band momentum for their future success.

Listeners should be ready for a good time with Matt O’Ree behind the board. He said “I hope to honor the long standing “Box of Blues” show by spinning some of my favorite blues classics both old and new as well as some deep cuts. Possibly even some old Matt O’Ree stories of my days at the station and the school. Memory lane here we come…”

Brookdale Public Radio, 90.5 the Night is a non-commercial, educational, public radio station licensed to Brookdale Community College, celebrating 40 years of serving Central New Jersey with the news you need, and the music you love.