The Latest: NJ Senate approves new anti-harassment policy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Senate voted to adopt a new legislative anti-harassment policy, the first in about 10 years, and the first of the #MeToo era.

The Democrat-led Senate approved the bipartisan new policy and accompanying legislation 38-0 Thursday. The Democrat-controlled Assembly passed it 79-0. The policy passed as a resolution and does not require the governor’s assent to take effect. The eight-page document replaces a five-and-a-half-page 2009 policy. It has a handful of changes, among them requiring training every two years. The policy came after a review by lawmakers who began pushing for updates amid accounts of sexual misconduct as part of the #MeToo movement.