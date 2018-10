Bruce Springsteen Joins Social Distortion at See.Hear.Now Festival

This weekend’s See.Hear.Now festival had a special guest show up. During Sunday’s set on the beach Social Distortion was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen. Bruce showed off some skills in Asbury Park as the band played their classic “Bad Luck”, among others. Then Springsteen joined in for a duet of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire”.

The See.Hear.Now festival was presented by Danny Clinch, Springsteen’s personal photographer.