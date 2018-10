Murphy to push for economic ‘master plan’ in lagging NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will put forward an economic “master plan” during a speech on the state’s laggard economy.The freshman Democratic governor is billing Monday’s event as a “major” speech.

He spoke recently with The Associated Press and says the state needs to reverse downward-trending wages and employment growth figures as well the poverty rate.

Murphy says he got input over the summer from a range of groups, including business organizations like the Chamber of Commerce. He says the reason for the speech is that the economy hasn’t grown enough.

The speech comes as Murphy wraps up his first year in office since succeeding Republican Chris Christie.