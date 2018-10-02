Murphy’s economic plan for NJ includes reworked tax credits

NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing revamping the state’s expiring tax incentive programs as well as pushing a host of other programs to spur the economy.

Murphy unveiled the plan Monday during what he called a “major” speech at a medical-biotech development campus in Nutley, about 16 miles (26 km) west of New York.

The Democrat’s plan includes placing caps on two of New Jersey’s uncapped incentive programs. They expire in June and carry about $1 billion in awards a year.

The governor also called for working with venture capital to attract startups, as well as setting up a brownfield redevelopment program.

Many of the proposals require legislative sign-off. It’s unclear how much they could bring into the state or how much they could cost.