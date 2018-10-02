Traffic Fatalities Down in New Jersey

Less people are dying in crashes in New Jersey. In a year to date report issued by the State Police the number of fatalities dropped to 395 from 438 from last year. The number of crashes dropped as from last year as well, from 414 in 2017 to 369.

In a ranking of fatalities by county Monmouth County tied Bergen County in the total number of fatalities on the roads, with 19. Ocean County had 27 fatalities last year, ranking 5 and Middlesex had 39 fatalities making it the deadliest in the state. Most of those deaths occurred on state, interstate or toll roads.

Some information from NJ.com