EPA announces $332M cleanup of site near MetLife Stadium

MOONACHIE, N.J. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $332 million cleanup plan for one of the country’s most contaminated freshwater sites.

Officials on Tuesday said more than 100 companies have verbally agreed to help pay for remediating Berry’s Creek, which snakes around the western border of MetLife Stadium and the Meadowlands sports complex.

A mercury processing plant operated on the site for more than 40 years, until the mid-1970s.

The EPA says the creek has the highest levels of mercury and PCB than any freshwater ecosystem in the country. Those toxins can cause neurological and developmental damage.

The creek runs through an area where 2012’s Superstorm Sandy caused extensive flooding when a storm surge pushed the Hackensack River over its banks.