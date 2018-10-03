Freehold Township School Gym Closes After Mercury Concerns

The gym of the Joseph J. Catena School in Freehold Township has been closed due to mercury concerns. In a letter sent to parents on Monday Superintendent Neal Dickstein said officials lowered the temperature in the gym and increase ventilation in hopes of reducing mercury vapors.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the gym was shut down on September 21 after a report came back showing air samples tested positive for mercury.