NJ suspends new regulations on events at craft breweries

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is halting recent regulations to limit the number of events craft breweries in the state can host.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division on Tuesday said it would suspend the Sept. 21 regulations and meet with stakeholders to address their concerns.

It’s an about-face from new regulations last month that limited the state’s roughly 90 microbreweries to 25 on-site activities each year, like trivia nights or live performances.

The rule also said they could not give takeout menus from restaurants or host more than 52 private parties a year, or show sports on TV unless it counted as such an event.

The decision comes after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy expressed skepticism over the new rules.