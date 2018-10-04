Judge allows NJ case against drugmaker to advance

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey court is allowing most of the state’s lawsuit against the maker of OxyContin to move forward.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Moore dismissed a public nuisance claim against Purdue Pharma. But he’s allowing other the state’s case to move forward.

The state attorney general filed a five-count suit against the Connecticut-based company last year seeking undisclosed monetary damages for fraud and false claims.

The state argues the company exploited vulnerable new markets to boost profits. Purdue Pharma says it vigorously denies the state’s claims.

The case was brought under Republican Chris Christie’s administration.

A spokeswoman for current Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday the state will continue to vigorously pursue the case.

The suit comes amid a state and national opioid crisis.