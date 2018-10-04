US scientist, 96, is oldest to win Nobel Prize

Scientist Arthur Ashkin thought he might have a chance to win a Nobel Prize a few decades ago.

But the 96-year-old from Rumson, New Jersey, said he had “given up worrying” about such things a long time ago.

That changed early Tuesday when Ashkin learned that he and two others had won the Nobel Prize in physics for their work with lasers.

Ashkin is the oldest person to win a Nobel. He’s retired from Bell Labs but is still doing research. He’s currently working on ideas related to solar power, prompted by President Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.