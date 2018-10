Governor passes Atlantic City airport ‘growth zone’ law

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a new law establishing a one-mile “growth zone” around Atlantic City International Airport.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the law passed Wednesday creates state tax incentives to help draw business to the area’s aviation district.

The district includes the airport, the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center and the National Aviation Research and Technology Park.

Murphy initially vetoed the bill, saying he wanted to add an expiration date and a provision that requires companies that benefit from the incentives to create a certain amount of jobs.

The incentives will expire in July 2019.

Lauren Moore Jr., executive director of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, says the new law will help attract companies across all aviation sectors.

