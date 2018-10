Acid – Corrupt

ACID is the embodiment of Bobby Kennedy’s musical journey that has taken him all over the world as an artist (Gods Gift To God), immersed him in the fiercely competitive world of music licensing (Zoolander, Sex and the City, Law & Order and more) and most recently into producing records himself (The Damned, Captain Sensible).

This experience has been invaluable to his approach to music and Kennedy decided it was time to go back to his first love of the life of a band and he immediately struck out to record and produce his own collection of songs that have been inspired by his years of immersing himself in all aspects of the music world.

facebook.com/AcidHQ/

www.acidhq.com/

