Democratic super PAC spending $3M for Menendez in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Democratic super PAC is pouring $3 million into TV ads to help New Jersey incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez in a race in which the party had hoped to avoid sinking resources.

Senate Majority PAC said Tuesday it will spend $3 million on statewide ads to help Menendez against Republican former biopharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin. The development comes just as campaign expenditures in the third quarter become available. Federal Election Commission record show Hugin loaned his campaign $8.5 million in the period ended Sept. 30. That amounts to $24 million in self-financing. Polls have shown the race closer than analysts expected. There are over 900,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in New Jersey. Democrats are defending seats in 10 states that President Donald Trump won.