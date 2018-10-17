New Jersey eyes panic buttons for hotel workers to call help

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is considering requiring most hotels to provide employees with panic buttons they can use to summon help if they are threatened or attacked while cleaning rooms.

A bill pending in the state Legislature would require the devices to be provided at any hotel with 25 or more rooms. The buttons would enable an employee to instantly call for help. Bob McDevitt, head of the main Atlantic City casino workers’ union, says the devices are already in use at some hotels in Las Vegas, New York and Chicago. He says hotel guests harassing or making room cleaners uncomfortable is a common occurrence. In February, a hotel worker at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City was pushed into a room and sexually assaulted.