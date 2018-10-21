Matt Dubrow (21 October 2018)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|12:55 PM
|Dawes
|Feed The Fire
|
|12:47 PM
|Eagles
|Already Gone
|
|12:45 PM
|The Gibson Brothers
|Lay Your Body Down
|
|12:34 PM
|Elton John, Ringo Starr & T. Rex
|Children of the Revolution
|
|12:29 PM
|Gran Bel Fisher
|Full Moon Cigarette
|
|12:26 PM
|The Gaslight Anthem
|American Slang
|
|12:15 PM
|Billy Burnette
|My Love Will Not Change
|
|12:11 PM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Eric Clapton
|Everything You Need
|
|12:01 PM
|Cowboy Junkies
|Sing Me A Song
|
|11:52 AM
|The Grateful Dead
|Bertha
|
|11:44 AM
|Chris Difford
|Come On Down
|
|11:39 AM
|Paul McCartney
|Dominoes
|
|11:30 AM
|Cheerleader
|The Sunshine Of Your Youth
|
|11:26 AM
|Mumford And Sons
|Guiding Light
|
|11:19 AM
|Ben Harper
|Both Sides Of The Gun
|
|11:16 AM
|Neville Jacobs
|Wasted
|
|10:50 AM
|Jason Spooner Band
|Fireflies
|
|10:44 AM
|The Struts w/ Kesha
|Body Talks
|
|10:40 AM
|Jet
|Are You Gonna Be My Girl
|
|10:36 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Bird Never Flies
|
|10:29 AM
|Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets
|Tokyo Bay
|
|10:27 AM
|Jerry Lee Lewis
|Little Queenie
|
|10:13 AM
|The Clash
|Clash City Rockers
|
|10:10 AM
|The Longshot
|Cult Hero
|
|9:55 AM
|Bird Streets
|Carry Me
|
|9:50 AM
|Johnny Marr
|Day In Day Out
|
|9:47 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|If Only
|
|9:36 AM
|The BoDeans
|Round Here Somewhere
|
|9:33 AM
|Ryan Adams
|Stay With Me
|
|9:29 AM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Promise Of Passion
|
|9:20 AM
|7Horse
|Man In Black
|
|9:17 AM
|The Black Keys
|Gotta Get Away
|
|9:10 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|All The Way Home live
|
|8:53 AM
|Woodfish
|Damn Thang
|
|8:39 AM
|Pete Yorn
|This Fire live, acoustic
|
|8:36 AM
|The Police
|Driven To Tears
|
|8:28 AM
|The Clash
|Janie Jones
|
|8:26 AM
|Squeeze
|Wrong Side Of The Moon
|
|8:18 AM
|moe.
|All Roads Lead To Home
|
|8:14 AM
|Nakia
|Yonder Wall
|
|7:55 AM
|LeRiche
|Nomadic Heart
|
|7:52 AM
|The Magpie Salute
|Can You See
|
|7:43 AM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|The Ghost In You
|
|7:39 AM
|The Smithereens
|Downbound Train
|
|7:36 AM
|Toad the Wet Sprocket
|All I Want
|
|7:28 AM
|The Kinks
|Village Green
|
|7:25 AM
|Elle King
|Shame
|
|7:16 AM
|They Might Be Giants
|Istanbul Not Constantinople
|
|7:12 AM
|The Record Company
|Make It Happen
|
|7:10 AM
|The Decemberists
|Easy Come, Easy Go
|
|6:54 AM
|The Pretenders
|Kid
|
|6:51 AM
|Neil and Liam Finn
|Anger Plays A Part
|
|6:41 AM
|David Bowie
|Golden Years
|
|6:37 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Autumn Love
|
|6:25 AM
|The Grip Weeds
|Vibrations
|
|6:17 AM
|Gin Blossoms
|Until I Fall Away
|
|6:14 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Eric Clapton
|Everything You Need
|
|5:53 AM
|The Kooks
|Believe
|
|5:46 AM
|Joni Mitchell
|If
|
|5:42 AM
|Ari Hest
|Sato
|
|5:38 AM
|Sean Marshall (of Lightning Jar)
|Mixed Up
|
|5:31 AM
|Joe Bonamassa
|Redemption
|
|5:27 AM
|Big Blue Ball
|Big Blue Ball
|
|5:23 AM
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Rock Holy
|
|5:18 AM
|Cheap Trick
|Clock Strikes Ten
|
|5:15 AM
|Keller Williams
|Love Handles
|
|5:11 AM
|The Marcus King Band
|Homesick
|
|5:07 AM
|Mike Gordon
|Yarmouth Road
|
|4:58 AM
|Bob Dylan
|Gotta Serve Somebody
|
|4:56 AM
|The National Reserve
|No More
|
|4:52 AM
|Lera Lynn w/ Dylan LeBlanc
|What Is Love
|
|4:47 AM
|Lucero
|Everything Has Changed
|
|4:43 AM
|Neville Jacobs
|Wasted
|
|4:40 AM
|deSoL
|Sing It All Night
|
|4:34 AM
|Boz Scaggs
|Cadillac Walk
|
|4:30 AM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Outlaw For You
|
|4:27 AM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Start To Go
|
|4:25 AM
|The Velvet Underground
|Here She Comes Now
|
|4:19 AM
|Amos Lee
|Louisville
|
|4:14 AM
|R.E.M.
|Man On The Moon
|
|4:10 AM
|Martin Sexton
|Found
|
|4:06 AM
|Tom Petty
|Love Is A Long Road
|
|4:02 AM
|The Growlers
|Problems III
|
|3:59 AM
|The Whigs
|Staying Alive
|
|3:55 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Again And Again
|
|3:51 AM
|Interpol
|Flight Of Fancy
|
|3:46 AM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Waiting For The Thunder
|
|3:43 AM
|The Longshot
|Cult Hero
|
|3:33 AM
|Jethro Tull
|A Song For Jeffrey
|
|3:30 AM
|Eric Lindell
|Heavy Heart
|
|3:27 AM
|The Dream Syndicate
|Hero Takes A Fall
|
|3:22 AM
|Peter Searcy
|I Believe
|
|3:17 AM
|KT Tunstall
|Little Red Thread
|
|3:13 AM
|Willy Porter
|Available Light
|
|3:10 AM
|Scars On 45
|Only A Game
|
|3:06 AM
|Tokyo Police Club
|Hercules
|
|3:03 AM
|Devo
|Beautiful World
|
|2:58 AM
|Hamish Anderson
|No Good
|
|2:53 AM
|Jose James
|Kissing My Love
|
|2:48 AM
|George Harrison
|My Sweet Lord
|
|2:45 AM
|Jesse Malin
|The Year That I Was Born live, acoustic
|
|2:40 AM
|Steven Delopoulos
|Lantern In Your Closet
|
|2:33 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|The Song Remains The Same
|
|2:30 AM
|Rhett Miller
|Total Disaster
|
|2:26 AM
|Johnny Marr
|Hi Hello
|
|2:23 AM
|Elvis Costello
|Waiting For The End Of The World
|
|2:18 AM
|Ural Thomas and The Pain
|Slow Down
|
|2:15 AM
|Warren Zevon
|Back In The High Life Again
|
|2:10 AM
|The Black Crowes
|A Train Still Makes A Lonely Sound
|
|2:06 AM
|Mick Jagger
|Gotta Get A Grip
|
|2:03 AM
|Quincy Mumford
|Thank You
|
|1:59 AM
|Nick Drake
|Hazey Jane II
|
|1:56 AM
|Martin Courtney
|Northern Highway
|
|1:51 AM
|Glen Hansard
|Talking With The Wolves
|
|1:48 AM
|The Devil Makes Three
|Bad Idea
|
|1:45 AM
|John Butler Trio
|Tell Me Why
|
|1:41 AM
|Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love
|Dial It In
|
|1:28 AM
|Van Morrison
|End Of The Rainbow
|
|1:25 AM
|Paul Weller
|Mayfly
|
|1:21 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Autumn Love
|
|1:14 AM
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|Voodoo Cadillac
|
|1:11 AM
|Neil Young
|Old Man
|
|1:08 AM
|Django Django
|Default
|
|1:05 AM
|Gorillaz
|Tranz
|
|1:01 AM
|Chris Stamey
|14 Shades of Green
|