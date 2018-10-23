Health Department: Medical marijuana patients double to 34K

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|2:16 PM
|Juliana Hatfield
|This Lonely Love
|2:13 PM
|Pete Yorn w/ Liz Phair
|Here Comes Your Man
|2:01 PM
|Roxy Music
|Avalon
|1:50 PM
|Mumford And Sons
|Guiding Light
|1:41 PM
|The Longshot
|Cult Hero
|1:36 PM
|Social Distortion
|Ring of Fire
|1:32 PM
|7Horse
|Man In Black
|1:20 PM
|Daughn Gibson
|Shatter You Through
|1:13 PM
|The Romantics
|When I Look In Your Eyes
|1:10 PM
|The Dream Syndicate
|Hero Takes A Fall
|12:59 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Angie
|12:54 PM
|Rob Dickinson
|Black Metallic acoustic
|12:52 PM
|Acid
|Corrupt
|12:44 PM
|Billy Gibbons
|Missin Yo Kissin
|12:39 PM
|Bob Dylan
|If You See Her, Say Hello
|12:36 PM
|Jesse Malin
|The Year That I Was Born live, acoustic
|12:30 PM
|Amos Lee
|Louisville
|12:26 PM
|Widespread Panic
|When The Clowns Come Home
|12:23 PM
|The Magpie Salute
|Can You See
|12:12 PM
|David Bowie
|Hang On To Yourself
|12:09 PM
|The Struts w/ Kesha
|Body Talks
|11:54 AM
|Chris Stamey
|Greensboro Days
|11:44 AM
|Steve Earle
|Looking For A Woman
|11:36 AM
|Mark Knopfler
|Good On You Son
|11:29 AM
|Dispatch
|Only The Wild Ones
|11:25 AM
|Bird Streets
|Carry Me
|11:19 AM
|Chuck Prophet
|Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins
|11:15 AM
|Hollis Brown
|Run Right To You
|11:11 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Autumn Love
|10:58 AM
|Neil Young
|Southern Man
|10:49 AM
|moe.
|Gone
|10:45 AM
|The Grateful Dead
|Money Money
|10:38 AM
|James Maddock
|Discover Me
|10:33 AM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|President Gas
|10:30 AM
|KT Tunstall
|Little Red Thread
|10:22 AM
|Graham Parker
|Waiting For The UFOs
|10:18 AM
|Nakia
|Yonder Wall
|10:12 AM
|Morphine
|Early To Bed
|10:09 AM
|Elle King
|Shame
|9:58 AM
|Paul Westerberg
|As Far As I Know
|9:55 AM
|Nada Surf
|Always Love
|9:46 AM
|The Grip Weeds
|Vibrations
|9:43 AM
|Fitz & The Tantrums
|Moneygrabber
|9:40 AM
|Hindu Love Gods
|Raspberry Beret
|9:32 AM
|Fountains Of Wayne
|Strapped For Cash
|9:28 AM
|Watkins Family Hour
|Brokedown Palace
|9:19 AM
|The Decemberists
|Why Would I Now
|9:09 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Jungleland
|8:57 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Divine Intervention
|8:53 AM
|Phish
|Bouncing Around the Room
|8:40 AM
|The Kooks
|Believe
|8:30 AM
|The English Beat
|Best Friend
|8:26 AM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Big Station
|8:24 AM
|Grateful Dead
|Operator
|8:16 AM
|Iggy Pop
|Candy w/ Kate Pierson
|8:13 AM
|Squeeze
|Goodbye Girl
|8:10 AM
|The Smiths
|Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
|7:57 AM
|Social Distortion
|Gimme The Sweet And Lowdown
|7:53 AM
|The Levellers
|After The Hurricane
|7:50 AM
|Dave Edmunds
|Crawling From The Wreckage
|7:47 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Again And Again
|7:38 AM
|Alexi Murdoch
|At Your Door
|7:35 AM
|The Marcus King Band
|Homesick
|7:27 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Blue
|7:24 AM
|The Frames
|Lay Me Down
|7:16 AM
|Neville Jacobs
|Wasted
|7:13 AM
|Tom Petty
|Feel A Whole Lot Better
|7:11 AM
|Foo Fighters
|Big Me
|6:57 AM
|Shannon Curfman
|Few And Far Between
|6:54 AM
|Drive-By Truckers
|Everybody Needs Love
|6:51 AM
|Josh Ritter
|Rumors
|6:43 AM
|Billy Bragg
|A New England
|6:37 AM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Start To Go
|6:29 AM
|The Blasters
|So Long Baby Goodbye
|6:25 AM
|Interpol
|Flight Of Fancy
|6:22 AM
|The Wallflowers
|Misfits And Lovers
|6:15 AM
|The 88
|Hide Another Mistake
|6:09 AM
|The Longshot
|Cult Hero
|5:57 AM
|Anders Osborne
|On The Road To Charlie Parker
|5:53 AM
|Echo And The Bunnymen
|Holy Moses
|5:50 AM
|The Bangles
|Jet Fighter
|5:45 AM
|Rob Dickinson
|My Name Is Love
|5:40 AM
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|Voodoo Cadillac
|5:36 AM
|Joe Rapolla
|Daniel
|5:32 AM
|Brian Larney
|The Crossing
|5:29 AM
|The Beatles
|Ticket To Ride
|5:25 AM
|Eric Lindell
|Heavy Heart
|5:20 AM
|Noah Gundersen
|Dying Now
|5:17 AM
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|4+20
|5:14 AM
|Jonah Smith
|When We Say Goodnight
|5:07 AM
|Diane Birch
|This Corrosion
|4:57 AM
|Frank Zappa
|Trouble Every Day
|4:54 AM
|Green Day
|When I Come Around
|4:50 AM
|James Maddock
|Driving Around
|4:47 AM
|The Devil Makes Three
|Bad Idea
|4:41 AM
|Jose James
|Kissing My Love
|4:38 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|Hey Hey What Can I Do
|4:34 AM
|The Smithereens
|Downbound Train
|4:31 AM
|Thomas Wesley Stern
|Hello, Hello
|4:28 AM
|Bauhaus
|Telegram Sam
|4:25 AM
|Rhett Miller
|Total Disaster
|4:20 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Autumn Love
|4:16 AM
|Acid
|Corrupt
|4:12 AM
|John Mayer
|Bold As Love
|4:05 AM
|The Inoculated Canaries
|Count Me Out
|4:01 AM
|String Cheese Incident
|Believe
|3:52 AM
|Smashing Pumpkins
|Soma
|3:47 AM
|Minus The Bear
|The Thief
|3:44 AM
|J Mascis
|See You At The Movies
|3:40 AM
|Paul Weller
|Mayfly
|3:37 AM
|Delbert McClinton
|Same Kind Of Crazy
|3:33 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Eric Clapton
|Everything You Need
|3:29 AM
|Keith Monacchio
|Altogether Happy
|3:22 AM
|John Butler Trio
|Tell Me Why
|3:17 AM
|The Kooks
|Believe
|3:13 AM
|Scars On 45
|Mad Little Thing Called Love
|3:10 AM
|Chris Isaak
|Baby Did A Bad Thing
|3:03 AM
|The Pollies
|Hold On My Heart
|3:00 AM
|Chris Shiflett
|Sticks And Stones
|2:55 AM
|Roxy Music
|Jealous Guy
|2:52 AM
|Mumford And Sons
|Whispers In The Dark
|2:49 AM
|The Magpie Salute
|Can You See
|2:45 AM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Outlaw For You
|2:39 AM
|Joe Jackson
|Junkie Diva
|2:36 AM
|The Marcus King Band
|Homesick
|2:32 AM
|Val Emmich
|Last
