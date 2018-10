Monmouth County Vocational School District Career Academies receive national recognition

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD) Career Academies have recently been nationally recognized for being among the best high schools in not only New Jersey, but the entire country.

Monmouth County’s Academy of Allied Health and Science was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018. This award was given by U. S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for significant staff influence on students’ accomplishments and outstanding test scores. It symbolizes the hard work of students, staff, families, and communities in crafting safe, practical learning environments where students can shine.

“Since its beginnings, Allied Health and Science has been a model of achievement and excellence,” said Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to MCVSD. “All of Monmouth County’s Career Academies provide students with an exceptional education and the skills needed to excel in their chosen field of study.”

U.S. News and World Report ranked four out of the five Career Academies in the 2018 Top 25 Best High Schools in New Jersey. High Technology High School, Lincroft, ranked first; Biotechnology High School, Freehold, ranked fourth; Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Highlands, ranked 14th; Allied Health and Science, Neptune, ranked 22nd; and Communications High School, Wall, ranked 51st.

“It is wonderful to give an award to an individual, but it is really something special when a national award is given to an entire school.” said Freeholder Patrick Impreveduto, liaison to the Superintendent of Schools. “The Career Academies and all of the schools throughout Monmouth County have done an exceptional job of challenging and strengthening the minds of our students and future leaders.”

“The district is very proud of the accomplishments of all five career academies,” said Timothy McCorkell, Superintendent of MCVSD. “Specifically, the Academy of Allied Health and Science has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for the third time since its inception in 1996. This is a credit to the administration, staff, students and parents. It is an honor that is also shared with the many school districts in Monmouth County who do such a tremendous job preparing these students in elementary school to attend these rigorous programs”.

For additional information about MCVSD, visit www.mcvsd.org.