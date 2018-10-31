NJ launching new site to promote ACA open enrollment

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has launched a new website to promote Affordable Care Act open enrollment.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and his Cabinet said Tuesday at news conference it’s the first coordinated public awareness campaign by the state since the implementation of the so-called Obamacare legislation. Open enrollment starts Thursday and goes through Dec. 15. GetCovered.NJ.gov is set to go live later on Tuesday. The effort comes after Murphy’s January executive order calling on his administration to identify ways to increase public awareness of open enrollment. New Jersey’s efforts come after President Trump’s administration cut the open enrollment period from three months to six weeks in 2017 and 2018 and slashed the advertising budget for the ACA. About 800,000 residents have coverage under the law.