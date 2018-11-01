Monmouth County Runs Donation Drive for the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County is running a donation drive, spearheaded by Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian Burry, to support the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, a local organization that provides support to improve the morale and welfare of members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as their families. The drive begins on Tuesday, October 23 and ends on Thursday, November 15.

“I am always proud to partner with the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund – an extraordinary organization that supports our troops,” said Deputy Director Freeholder Lillian G. Burry. “The supplies that our Monmouth County residents collect will help brighten the holidays and express our deepest gratitude to the men and women in our armed forces who sacrifice so much to protect us.”

Collection boxes, where donations can be dropped, have been set up at several Monmouth County buildings, including: the County’s Agricultural Building; Hall of Records; Human Services Building; Health Department; Library Headquarters and the Eastern Branch Library. Donations are also being collected at the Colts Neck Library, Marine Academy of Science and Technology High School and Colts Neck High School.

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund was founded in 2006 to honor the life and memory of Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, who was one of four American soldiers killed by a roadside bomb during combat operations in Bayji, Iraq on Nov. 12, 2005. The officer grew up in Middletown.

The drive is collecting food, drinks, snacks, personal care items and more. Supplies will be assembled into bags with handwritten notes of gratitude and distributed to military members on foreign soil in time for the holidays. Here is a full list of the donation items that are being collected:

Food, Drinks and Snacks:

Tuna meals in foil pouches

Granola and protein bars

Trail mix, cashews, peanuts, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, raisins, dried apricots and other dried fruits

Slim Jims

Beef jerky

Gatorade powder mix (odd colors preferred)

V8 Energy drinks

5-hour Energy

Sneaky Pete’s Outstanding Beverages (healthy oat-based drink)

Cereal in individual packs or boxes

Lipton Tea, honey sticks, Crystal Light powder, etc. for water bottles

Ritz crackers, peanut butter crackers

Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle

Cup soups

Skippy natural peanut butter

Condiments and hot sauces of all kinds

Gum (both sugarless and regular; bubble gum)

Candy (Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Mike and Ikes, Swedish Fish, etc.)

Cookies (Oreos, Nilla Wafers, Girl Scout cookies, etc.)

Goldfish (all flavors)

Pretzels

Lifesavers in individual wrappers in bags

Premium coffee (Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Folgers, K-Cups)

Coffeemate, Splenda, sugar packets, non-refrigerated half and half Pastries (Entenmann’s crumb cake, Tastykake butterscotch krimpets, Devil dogs, Little Debbies, etc.)

Personal Care:

Baby wipes

Q-tips

Scope or Listerine mouthwash

AXE deodorant, shampoo and body wash

Dove men deodorant, shampoo and body wash

Dove deodorant, shampoo and body wash for women (premium brands only)

Hand sanitizer

Gold Bond foot powder

Lip balm

Ibuprofen

Anti-diarrheal pills

Dental floss

Premium razors and cartridges (name brand preferred)

Edge or Gillette Shaving Gel (no shaving cream – aerosols prohibited to ship)

Vaseline intensive care lotion for dry skin

White socks

Sports bra in assorted sizes

White undershirts in assorted sizes

Underwear in assorted sizes

Other: