The Weeklings (02 November 2018)

Listen Online
You can listen using our pop-up player or using our streaming links: MP3 or AAC
We are also listed on TuneIn, iTunes, several radio directories, and apps for most smart devices.
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|5:09 PM
|David Bowie
|D.J.
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:05 PM
|Baskery
|Cactus Baby
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:01 PM
|Kula Shaker
|Out On The Highway
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:58 PM
|Joseph Arthur
|Black Lexus
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:54 PM
|KT Tunstall
|Little Red Thread
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:48 PM
|The Verve
|Bittersweet Symphony
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:45 PM
|Primal Scream w/ Haim
|Trippin On Your Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:41 PM
|Oasis
|Wonderwall Live Acoustic
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:35 PM
|The Marcus King Band
|Homesick
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:32 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Beast Of Burden
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:28 PM
|The Untouchables
|Free Yourself
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:25 PM
|Gorillaz
|Feel Good Inc.
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:19 PM
|Sea Wolf
|Priscilla
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:14 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Gonna Be A Darkness
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:12 PM
|Van Morrison
|Crazy Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:07 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Vibrations
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:04 PM
|10,000 Maniacs
|Candy Everybody Wants
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:56 PM
|Tony Furtado
|Broken Bell
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:53 PM
|Mike Edel
|31
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:50 PM
|R.E.M.
|Driver 8
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:45 PM
|Mulebone
|Room To Move live
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:39 PM
|Chris Isaak
|Dry Your Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:36 PM
|Mark Knopfler
|Good On You Son
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:31 PM
|Living Colour
|Cult Of Personality
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:26 PM
|Fishbone
|Everyday Sunshine
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:21 PM
|G Love and Special Sauce
|Muse w/ Citizen Cope
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:18 PM
|Neil and Liam Finn
|Anger Plays A Part
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:12 PM
|Alabama Shakes
|Hold On
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 PM
|Gary Clark Jr
|The Healing live
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:05 PM
|Neville Jacobs
|Wasted
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:02 PM
|Anderson East
|Girlfriend
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:59 PM
|The Wonder Stuff
|Give, Give, Give Me More, More, More
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:56 PM
|Scars On 45
|Mad Little Thing Called Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:51 PM
|Cowboy Junkies
|No Long Journey Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:48 PM
|John Butler Trio
|Tell Me Why
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:41 PM
|Depeche Mode
|Never Let Me Down Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:37 PM
|Tom Petty
|Gainesville
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:35 PM
|Uncle Tupelo
|No Depression
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:30 PM
|Dramarama
|7 Minutes More or Less
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:25 PM
|Jo Henley
|Nothing Lasts Forever
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:22 PM
|Amos Lee
|Louisville
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:18 PM
|Duffy
|Rockferry
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:12 PM
|Mumford And Sons
|Guiding Light
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:07 PM
|U2
|Stay Faraway, So Close!
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:04 PM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Start To Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:00 PM
|The Doughboys
|Too Little Too Late
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:53 PM
|Echo and the Bunnymen
|The Somnambulist
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:50 PM
|Madness
|House of Fun
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:47 PM
|Rhett Miller
|Total Disaster
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:43 PM
|The Ramones
|We Want The Airwaves
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:40 PM
|Hamish Anderson
|Breaking Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:36 PM
|P J Harvey
|Good Fortune
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:32 PM
|Feist
|The Bad In Each Other
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:26 PM
|The Decemberists
|Foregone
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:23 PM
|Interpol
|Complications
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:19 PM
|The Black Crowes
|Hotel Illness
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:13 PM
|Paul Weller
|Mayfly
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:09 PM
|Hem
|Redwing
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:05 PM
|Jeb Loy Nichols
|Heaven Right Here
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:01 PM
|Rain Parade
|The Real World
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:57 PM
|The Sixty Six
|I Should Begin
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:53 PM
|Castlecomer
|Fire Alarm
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:49 PM
|Aimee Mann
|Looking For Nothing
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:44 PM
|Paul McCartney
|Dominoes
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:39 PM
|The Smithereens
|Go To The Mirror
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|Dumb Waiters
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:26 PM
|Ted Leo & The Pharmacists
|Colleen
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:22 PM
|World Party
|Martha My Dear
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:18 PM
|Jill Sobule
|I Put My Headphones On
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:15 PM
|Eddie Vedder
|Guaranteed
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:09 PM
|Jose James
|Kissing My Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:05 PM
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Black Is The Color
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:01 PM
|Elvis Costello and the Imposters
|Mr And Mrs Hush
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:57 AM
|Back Door Slam
|Come Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:54 AM
|Ural Thomas and The Pain
|Slow Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:50 AM
|Hot Tuna
|Been So Long
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:47 AM
|Lera Lynn w/ Dylan LeBlanc
|What Is Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:41 AM
|The English Beat
|I Confess
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:37 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Autumn Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:33 AM
|Andrew Leahey and the Homestead
|Silver Linings
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:24 AM
|The Longshot
|Cult Hero
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:17 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Rosalita Come Out Tonight
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:14 AM
|James Maddock
|Discover Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:10 AM
|Beck
|Heart Is A Drum
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:05 AM
|Johnny Marr
|Day In Day Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:02 AM
|The Alarm
|Two Rivers
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:58 AM
|Django Django
|Shake And Tremble
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:55 AM
|The Gibson Brothers
|Lay Your Body Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:52 AM
|Steve Conte
|White Lies
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:49 AM
|The Struts w/ Kesha
|Body Talks
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:43 AM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Start To Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:40 AM
|The Afghan Whigs
|Demon In Profile
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:32 AM
|The Holmes Brothers
|Love Train
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:28 AM
|Depeche Mode
|Soothe My Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:23 AM
|Cowboy Junkies
|Sing Me A Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:19 AM
|Son Volt
|No Expectations
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:15 AM
|Pete Yorn w/ Liz Phair
|Here Comes Your Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:11 AM
|Big Something
|The Cave
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:59 AM
|Buddy Holly
|Not Fade Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 AM
|Pink Floyd
|Run Like Hell
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:51 AM
|Dawes
|Feed The Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:46 AM
|Bird Streets
|Betting On The Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:44 AM
|Johnny Cash
|Ring Of Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:39 AM
|Chris Cornell
|When Bad Does Good
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:34 AM
|Cheap Trick
|Clock Strikes Ten live
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:31 AM
|Charlie Mars
|Beach Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:27 AM
|Tom Petty
|Gainesville
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:22 AM
|Warren Zevon
|Sentimental Hygiene
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:16 AM
|Ari Hest
|Sato
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:10 AM
|Jackson Browne
|Late For The Sky
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:08 AM
|High Waisted
|Trust
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:04 AM
|The Inoculated Canaries
|Count Me Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:00 AM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Buffalo Soldier
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:56 AM
|Bob Moses
|Back Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:52 AM
|Nakia
|Yonder Wall
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:46 AM
|Danny White
|Sanctuary
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:42 AM
|The Last Shadow Puppets
|Miracle Aligner
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:38 AM
|Mark Knopfler
|Good On You Son
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:34 AM
|Mike Gordon
|Steps
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:29 AM
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|Voodoo Cadillac
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:25 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Eric Clapton
|Everything You Need
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:22 AM
|Gary Jules
|Mad World
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:16 AM
|The Damnwells
|Sleepsinging
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:12 AM
|Cat Power
|You Get
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:08 AM
|Owsley
|Be With You
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:04 AM
|Velvet Underground
|Sweet Jane
|iTunes | Amazon