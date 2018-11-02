NJ man finds bag of $10,000 in cash on street, turns it in

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — Police say a New Jersey man “did the honest thing” when he called police about a bag containing $10,000 in cash he found lying on the street.

Forty-eight-year-old Rob Phy says he was driving home when he spotted the bag in the street. NJ.com reports the Runnemede resident got out of his car and kicked the bag, expecting trash.

Instead he discovered wads of cash. Phy says he took a picture, then moved it to the side and called police.

Runnemede Police Chief Paul Dailey says the cash fell off a GardaWorld armored truck as it made a turn. The cash was returned.

Dailey says Phy’s actions show there are a lot of good people in the world.

An employee at GardaWorld in Runnemede declined to comment.

