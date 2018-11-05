James Maddock – Discover Me

After fronting the Columbia Records band Wood, whose debut Songs From Stamford Hill was featured prominently on TV shows such as “Dawson’s Creek,” James Maddock moved from England to New York City in 2003. His 2009 album Sunrise On Avenue C won a New York Music Award for Best Americana Album. According to radio legend Vin Scelsa, Maddock’s “heartbreakingly beautiful and exquisitely crafted” music “touches the soul.” James Maddock’s new album, If It Ain’t Fixed, Don’t Break It, is a collection of songs that nods to the pioneers of popular music, from the two Louie’s; Armstrong and Jordan, to Chuck Berry, with a side trip to the land of Townes.

In fact, the record includes a rare upbeat cover of the Townes Van Zandt chestnut “Loretta”. With his long-time group of players (Aaron Comess, Ben Stivers, and Drew Mortali) the record was made in Bushwick, Brooklyn in a mere two days of principle recording; made in the way of the hits of the past. Write it, and capture the lightning in a bottle before the energy dissipates. The ironic reflection and sense of aspiration remains, but James continues to surprise with every new record.

