Windsurfer dies after being found at New Jersey beach

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a male windsurfer was pronounced dead after rescue crews took him to a hospital from a New Jersey beach over the weekend.

Daphne Yun, a spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area, which includes Sandy Hook, told the Asbury Park Press that the male was reported in distress sometime before 5 p.m. Saturday. His body was recovered from the area of Horseshoe Cove in Sandy Hook, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over Gateway, is investigating. In mid-October, the body of a man later identified as a West Orange resident, was recovered on Sandy Hook. The site in Monmouth County is one of New Jersey’s most popular shore destinations in the summer months.