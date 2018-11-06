Voters settling Senate, 12 House contests in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters are deciding the closely watched Senate election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin as well as a dozen House races.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Menendez is seeking his third term. Hugin served as CEO of the drugmaker Celgene. Six other candidates are also on the ballot. Voters have been bombarded with millions of dollars in negative advertising. Hugin cast Menendez as untrustworthy and corrupt. Prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him after an earlier trial ended in a mistrial. Menendez says Hugin will be an ally of President Donald Trump, who’s unpopular in New Jersey. The state’s 12 House seats are up for grabs. Voters are also weighing a $500 million education bond issue.