Retired union worker wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

EDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lottery officials say a retired union worker won $5 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Officials say Robert Stewart bought the ticket in his hometown of Edgewater in August and scratched off the winning combination at the store’s counter. NJ.com reports Stewart, a former pile driver, says he plans to invest the money and to help his family with expenses.

Stewart may receive the $5 million in 25 annual installments of $200,000 or take the $3.625 million cash option. It was not disclosed which option he chose. He says he is a regular lottery player and previously won about $2,500.

(Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com)