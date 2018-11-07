Statewide and Jersey Shore Election Results

New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez defeated Republican Bob Hugin after a grueling and often ugly campaign to win a third term. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state flipped at least three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. Results are also in for County-wide seats on the Jersey Shore.

In two local House races incumbents have won their seats again. Chris Smith beat Josh Welle in New Jersey’s 4th District. In the 6th District Frank Pallone held onto his seat against his Republican challenger Richard Pezzullo. And right now the race between Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Tom MacArthur is too close to call in the 3rd District. Right now (06:30a) MacArthur has a 0.8% lead or 2315 votes.

Republicans continue control over the Freeholders seats for Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Susan Kiley beat Amber Gesslein for a full term while Gerry Scharfenberger beat Larry Luttrel for a 1 year unexpired term for the Monmouth County seats.

In Ocean Gerry Little, who is currently freeholder director won re-election while and Gary Quinn has won his first term.

The state-wide question asking to borrow $500 million to expand vocational schools and bolster security in k-12 districts has been approved.