Anthony D’Amato – The Oyster And The Pearl

Praised as “an instant winner” and a “folk pop epic” by Rolling Stone, Anthony D’Amato’s latest single, “The Oyster and The Pearl,” offers up an early preview of his forthcoming third album, a collection recorded in the mountains of Utah with artist/producer Joshua James that’s due for release in 2019.

The song arrives on the heels of D’Amato’s homemade charity EP ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor,’ which raised thousands for refugee aid, and marks his first studio release since his celebrated 2016 LP ‘Cold Snap,’ which was produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit) and recorded with contributions from an Omaha all-star team including Conor Oberst and members of Bright Eyes, The Faint, and Cursive. Hailed as “folk music raised on New Jersey grit” by Rolling Stone, the collection earned D’Amato his first national TV appearance alongside dates with Valerie June, Shovels & Rope, Gomez, The Old 97’s, The Felice Brothers, Tyler Childers, Ziggy Marley, and more.

