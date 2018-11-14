Prosecutor: Suspect shot, killed after stabbing police dog

MANTOLOKING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot and killed after stabbing a police dog during a confrontation in southern New Jersey.

Ocean County prosecutors say Mantoloking police went Monday to a home looking for 39-year-old Edward Walsh of Manahawkin, who was wanted on kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft charges in connection with an incident Sunday involving his girlfriend. Prosecutors said officers entered and found Walsh armed with a knife, which he refused to drop. A K-9 officer was released and Walsh stabbed the animal, and officers then opened fire. Officials said Walsh, who also had a self-inflicted knife wound across his neck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The police dog is expected to be released Wednesday from a veterinary hospital. The attorney general’s office is to review the shooting.