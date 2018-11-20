90.5 The Night Joins Operation Sleighbells

Brookdale Public Radio has joined up with Family and Children Services in Long Branch for their signature program “Operation Sleighbells“. The program traces back to FCS’s roots in 1909 when a group pf community leaders pooled resources to provide gifts for children during the holidays.

The group is looking new unwrapped items for children 13 and younger including:

warm coats

hats

gloves

books

pajamas

toys

infant necessities (diaper, wipes, etc)

The station has set-up a donation box at their studios to be drop off weekdays from 8a to 5p until December 11th (Directions here).

The drive then moves down to The Old 97’s show at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park on December 13th. More info on the show here.