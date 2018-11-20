Josh Zuckerman (20 November 2018)

Time Artist Title Buy

10:06 AM Rhett Miller The Human Condition iTunes | Amazon

9:57 AM Ben Folds Five Mess iTunes | Amazon

9:54 AM Alison Krauss Stay iTunes | Amazon

9:49 AM Charlie Mars Beach Town iTunes | Amazon

9:43 AM The Magpie Salute Color Blind iTunes | Amazon

9:35 AM Temple of the Dog Times of Trouble iTunes | Amazon

9:30 AM Bob Mould Wishing Well iTunes | Amazon

9:27 AM Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re Start To Go iTunes | Amazon

9:16 AM Val Emmich Going To Waste In The Garden State iTunes | Amazon

9:13 AM Jamie T Joan of Arc iTunes | Amazon

9:09 AM Hamish Anderson Breaking Down iTunes | Amazon

9:06 AM The Sugarcubes Birthday iTunes | Amazon

8:58 AM The Specials GangSters iTunes | Amazon

8:55 AM The Waterboys Medicine Bow iTunes | Amazon

8:52 AM Interpol Complications iTunes | Amazon

8:46 AM The Kooks Shine On iTunes | Amazon

8:43 AM The Shins Cherry Hearts Flipped iTunes | Amazon

8:39 AM The Revivalists Change iTunes | Amazon

8:30 AM Blues Traveler You, Me And Everything iTunes | Amazon

8:25 AM Adrian Quesada w/ David Hidalgo One Woman Man iTunes | Amazon

8:15 AM Green Day Working Class Hero iTunes | Amazon

8:11 AM Johnny Marr Hi Hello iTunes | Amazon

8:08 AM Bright Eyes Four Winds iTunes | Amazon

7:53 AM Neville Jacobs Wasted iTunes | Amazon

7:47 AM Ryebender I Was Wrong iTunes | Amazon

7:40 AM Elvis Costello and the Imposters Mr And Mrs Hush iTunes | Amazon

7:31 AM The Decemberists Severed iTunes | Amazon

7:27 AM The Pine Hill Project Wichita iTunes | Amazon

7:23 AM Baskery Cactus Baby iTunes | Amazon

7:16 AM Jason Crosby Was I Ever There iTunes | Amazon

7:12 AM Michael Penn No Myth iTunes | Amazon

7:08 AM Death Cab For Cutie Autumn Love iTunes | Amazon

7:00 AM Todd Snider Keep Off The Grass iTunes | Amazon

6:56 AM Carl Broemel Starting From Scratch iTunes | Amazon

6:50 AM The Band The Weight iTunes | Amazon

6:46 AM John Butler Trio Tell Me Why iTunes | Amazon

6:42 AM The Jayhawks Bird Never Flies iTunes | Amazon

6:32 AM Paul Pena Jet Airliner clean iTunes | Amazon

6:29 AM The Grip Weeds Vibrations iTunes | Amazon

6:25 AM The Call Let The Day Begin iTunes | Amazon

6:18 AM Son Volt Sinking Down iTunes | Amazon

6:13 AM Mark Knopfler Back On The Dance Floor iTunes | Amazon

6:08 AM Crosby, Stills & Nash Wooden Ships iTunes | Amazon

5:37 AM Midnight North w/ Bob Weir & Phil The Music Never Stopped live iTunes | Amazon

5:35 AM Sean Marshall Maybe You Should Grow iTunes | Amazon

5:30 AM J Mascis See You At The Movies iTunes | Amazon

5:27 AM David Byrne Gasoline And Dirty Sheets iTunes | Amazon

5:22 AM Bird Streets Betting On The Sun iTunes | Amazon

5:17 AM The Specials Rat Race iTunes | Amazon

5:14 AM Bruce Springsteen Land Of Hope And Dreams live iTunes | Amazon

5:10 AM X Levitation Cult Habit Forming acoustic iTunes | Amazon

5:06 AM Guster Satellite iTunes | Amazon

4:58 AM DRGN KING Holy Ghost iTunes | Amazon

4:55 AM Cake Sick Of You iTunes | Amazon

4:52 AM The Struts w/ Kesha Body Talks iTunes | Amazon

4:46 AM The Clydes Lucid Garden iTunes | Amazon

4:42 AM Big Head Todd and the Monsters Glow iTunes | Amazon

4:38 AM Rain Parade The Real World iTunes | Amazon

4:32 AM Free The Stealer live iTunes | Amazon

4:28 AM Dramarama Swamp Song iTunes | Amazon

4:24 AM Tom Petty Gainesville iTunes | Amazon

4:15 AM Broken Baby Pass The Acetone iTunes | Amazon

4:13 AM Cream Badge iTunes | Amazon

4:08 AM Doyle Bramhall II November iTunes | Amazon

4:04 AM Bob Mould Sunshine Rock iTunes | Amazon

4:01 AM The Searchers Hearts In Her Eyes iTunes | Amazon

3:57 AM Dave Matthews Band Again And Again iTunes | Amazon

3:53 AM Mercy Union Chips And Vics iTunes | Amazon

3:48 AM Kurt Vile One Trick Ponies iTunes | Amazon

3:44 AM Graham Parker and the Rumour Flying Into London iTunes | Amazon

3:40 AM The Magpie Salute Color Blind iTunes | Amazon

3:36 AM Kenny Dubman Get The Picture live iTunes | Amazon

3:29 AM George Thorogood & The Destroyers Bad To The Bone iTunes | Amazon

3:26 AM Paul Weller Mayfly iTunes | Amazon

3:23 AM Rhett Miller Total Disaster iTunes | Amazon

3:19 AM Jamestown Revival Midnight Hour iTunes | Amazon

3:14 AM The War and Treaty All I Wanna Do iTunes | Amazon

3:10 AM Ryley Walker The Roundabout iTunes | Amazon

3:07 AM Iron And Wine Singers And The Endless Song iTunes | Amazon

3:03 AM The Inoculated Canaries Count Me Out iTunes | Amazon

3:00 AM Anderson East Surrender iTunes | Amazon

2:54 AM Neil and Liam Finn Anger Plays A Part iTunes | Amazon

2:50 AM Hiss Golden Messenger Rock Holy iTunes | Amazon

2:41 AM Mindi Abair and Gregg Allman Just Say When iTunes | Amazon

2:38 AM The Battery Electric Maybe iTunes | Amazon

2:30 AM Jethro Tull John Barleycorn Live iTunes | Amazon

2:28 AM James Maddock Discover Me iTunes | Amazon

2:24 AM U2 Summer Rain iTunes | Amazon

2:18 AM Pedro The Lion Yellow Bike iTunes | Amazon

2:15 AM Bonnie Raitt So Close iTunes | Amazon

2:11 AM Scars On 45 Give Me Something iTunes | Amazon

2:03 AM Snow Patrol Empress iTunes | Amazon

1:55 AM Peter Gabriel Shock The Monkey iTunes | Amazon

1:51 AM Sufjan Stevens Should Have Known Better iTunes | Amazon

1:47 AM Chris Cornell When Bad Does Good iTunes | Amazon

1:42 AM Social Distortion Let It Be Me iTunes | Amazon

1:38 AM Matt Wade City Song iTunes | Amazon

1:34 AM The Rolling Stones Mercy, Mercy iTunes | Amazon

1:31 AM Alejandro Escovedo Outlaw For You iTunes | Amazon

1:27 AM John Butler Trio Wade In The Water iTunes | Amazon

1:22 AM Bob Dylan Simple Twist Of Fate iTunes | Amazon

1:16 AM Mulebone Room To Move live iTunes | Amazon

1:11 AM Green Day 21 Guns iTunes | Amazon

1:07 AM deSoL Spin Around iTunes | Amazon

1:04 AM Kris Gruen Body In Motion iTunes | Amazon

1:00 AM Wilco Someone To Lose iTunes | Amazon

12:57 AM David Mead Rainy Weather Friend iTunes | Amazon

12:53 AM Elephant Stone Manipulator iTunes | Amazon

12:50 AM The Havalinas High Hopes iTunes | Amazon

12:47 AM Billy Gibbons Missin Yo Kissin iTunes | Amazon

12:43 AM The Good The Bad And The Queen Merrie Land iTunes | Amazon

12:38 AM David Bowie Ashes To Ashes iTunes | Amazon

12:35 AM Hamish Anderson Breaking Down iTunes | Amazon

12:28 AM Widespread Panic Chest Fever iTunes | Amazon

12:25 AM Lera Lynn w/ Dylan LeBlanc What Is Love iTunes | Amazon

12:21 AM The Revivalists Change iTunes | Amazon

12:17 AM Led Zeppelin Black Mountain Side iTunes | Amazon

12:14 AM The Helio Sequence The Captive Mind iTunes | Amazon

12:10 AM The Decemberists Make You Better iTunes | Amazon

12:06 AM Beck Timebomb iTunes | Amazon

12:03 AM Run River North Run Or Hide iTunes | Amazon

12:00 AM J Mascis Cut Stranger iTunes | Amazon

11:56 PM Longwave Stay With Me iTunes | Amazon

11:52 PM The Parlor Mob Setting With The Sun iTunes | Amazon

11:48 PM Gregory Alan Isakov Dark Dark Dark iTunes | Amazon