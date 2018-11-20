MEASLES UPDATE – AS OF NOVEMBER 19, 2018

The following is a summary with new and ongoing information with respect to the measles outbreak from the Ocean County Health Department.

There are now 14 confirmed measles cases.

There are also 13 potential cases under investigation.

Vaccination is encouraged and those children involved with exposure to a confirmed case may be subject to an order of exclusion, if unvaccinated.

The Ocean County Health Department continues to support and highly encourage the exclusion of non-vaccinated children from schools, preschools and daycares in the outbreak area. These entities have the authority to make that decision when an outbreak has been declared by the New Jersey Department of Health. The age range so far for the current outbreak is 6 months to 27 years old.

People are reminded to check their immunization records and if there is any sign of symptoms to contact your healthcare provider prior to showing up at that provider’s office so that appropriate arrangements can be made for examination or treatment.

so that appropriate arrangements can be made for examination or treatment. The potential for spreading infection exists four days prior and four days after a measles rash onset.

People can become ill from measles from 5 to 21 days after being exposed to the virus.

Measles-like symptoms include fever, rash, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and pink eye.

Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing and can live on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.

30% of measles cases involve additional serious health complications.

The Ocean County Health Department continues to communicate and coordinate daily with the State of New Jersey Department of Health and other healthcare providers in response to the measles outbreak.

To obtain additional information, please visit our website at the Ocean County Health Department’s website at www.ochd.org. Also, please check out our new website at www.phu2.org, to access and learn more about our Public Health is You Too! campaign to help equip you to take simple steps to improve your health.

Exposure may have occurred at the following spots:

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 13- October 21 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily

October 28- November 1 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily

October 28- October 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1)

November 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 15 between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 17 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

October 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

October 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

October 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

November 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close

NPGS, 231 Main St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 25 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

October 29 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

November 1 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Four Corners Bagel & Cafe, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

October 30- October 31 between 6:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 and 107 East Harvard St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

November 6- November 9

Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

November 6 between 1:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Commission, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753