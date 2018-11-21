4 Fatalities in Colts Neck Mansion Fire

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead at the scene of a burning mansion in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni says the fire continues to burn late Tuesday afternoon at the two-story home in Colts Neck.

He says one body was found out front. He is not yet identifying the victims.

He says the three others were severely burned inside the home, making it challenging to identify them.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.