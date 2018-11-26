Dramarama – Swamp Song

Thirteen years is a long time between releases for Dramarama, but it’s not as though the band, which includes original members/guitarists Peter Wood and Mark “Mr. E. Boy” Englert and the “new guys”– drummer Tony Snow and bassist Mike Davis, aka The Thunder Brothers, who joined twenty or so years ago–have let any dust gather, any moss to grow. On the contrary, the band has been tearing up stages across the country the entire time. As Easdale puts it, “Few things compare to that sense of uninhibitedness you feel during a great show–waving your fist, stomping your feet, singing out and not giving a f*ck about anything but the music. Dramarama shows are fast, tight, loud, sweaty sing-alongs.”

And now a bit of history…

Hailing from the Garden State, three friends and bandmates pack their suitcases, lug their guitars and head west to sunny Southern California. Upon arriving in the Dream Factory Entertainment Capital of the World that is Hollywood, singer/songwriter John Easdale and guitarists Peter Wood and Mark Englert discover their dream is, well, a reality. The “World Famous” KROQ (106.7 FM) is not only playing their song, “Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)” [from their first LP, 1985’s Cinema Verite], but is playing it in heavy rotation! One day you’re working at the local hardware store in Wayne New Jersey, the next you’re being courted by countless record companies and touted to be the next big thing.

