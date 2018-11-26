Funeral service set for family found dead at burning mansion

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a New Jersey family whose bodies were found at their burning New Jersey mansion.

Authorities have said all four members of the Caneiro family were “victims of homicidal violence,” but no one has been charged in their deaths. A joint wake for the family will be held at noon on Dec. 2, with their funeral following at 3 p.m.

Keith Caneiro was found shot to death outside the family’s Colts Neck home Tuesday, while his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children, Jesse and Sophia, were found inside the residence. Officials say all were slain before the fire.

A few hours earlier, another blaze occurred at the Ocean Township home of Keith Caneiro’s brother, Paul Caneiro. He’s been charged with setting fire to his own house, but authorities won’t say if he’s a suspect in the slayings.