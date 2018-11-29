Ocean County Measles Update

The following is a list of places exposure may have occurred:

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

(As reported by Lakewood Patch)

  • Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood
    • Oct. 13-21 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily
    • Oct. 28- Nov. 1 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily
    • Oct. 28-31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1)
    • Nov. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
    • Oct. 15 between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
  • CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave., Lakewood
    • Oct. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Oct. 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
    • Oct. 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
    • Oct. 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
    • Nov. 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close
  • NPGS, 231 Main St, Lakewood
    • Oct. 25 between 9 a.m. and noon
    • Oct. 29 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
  • Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood
    • Oct. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
  • Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood
    • Oct. 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
    • Nov. 1 between noon and 4:30 p.m.
  • Four Corners Bagel & Café, 150 James St, Lakewood
    • Oct. 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave, Lakewood
    • Oct. 30-31 between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
  • Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave, Lakewood, and 107 East Harvard St, Lakewood
    • Nov. 6-9
  • Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St, Lakewood
    • Nov. 6 between 1:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
  • Motor Vehicle Commission, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
    • Nov. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
  • Ateres Reva, 500 Summer Ave, Lakewood
    • Nov. 11 between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. (morning of Nov. 12)
  • Lake Terrace, 1690 Oak St, Lakewood
    • Nov. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. (morning of Nov. 13)
  • Passaic Chill Youth Drop In Center 217 Brook Ave, Passaic
    • Nov. 17 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight
  • Junior’s Kosher Deli, 215 Main Ave, Passaic
    • Nov. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • Rite Aid, 78 Main Ave, Passaic
    • Nov. 18 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.