Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fight involving mayor

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — No criminal charges are being pursued against Atlantic City’s mayor, a city councilman and three other people involved in an altercation outside a casino this month.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced Wednesday that his office wouldn’t file charges stemming from the dispute.

Sutherland added that citizen’s complaints filed against Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy will be addressed in North Wildwood municipal court next month.

The early morning altercation occurred Nov. 11 outside Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino.

The Press of Atlantic City reported a video showed Gilliam throwing several punches and Fauntleroy throwing a man to the ground. It wasn’t clear what led to the fight.

The newspaper reports that the three people who filed the citizens’ complaint are employees of a nightclub in the casino.