Honeywell expected to announce HQ move to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. is expected to announce that it is moving its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte, North Carolina.

An economic development official familiar with discussions between state officials and the company told The Associated Press Thursday that the move is expected to result in 700 to 800 jobs. A second person present during discussions over the incentives needed to lure Honeywell to North Carolina said expanded tax breaks approved by the state legislature Thursday were designed to attract the company. They spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the confidentiality of business recruitment. Honeywell spokeswoman Victoria Ann Streitfeld declined to comment. Morris Plains, New Jersey-based Honeywell produces core systems for military aircraft, space satellites and automated office buildings as well as fishing line and chemicals.